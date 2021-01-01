About this product
Hot out of the OGEN oven, Freshly Baked #76 finds its roots in the cake family. This bud’s aroma hits hard with a complex mix of gas, warm creamy sweetness, and finishes with hints of spice. With dense nugs that are covered in trichomes, this cultivar really takes the cake!
We grow small-batch, craft cannabis in Calgary, Alberta. Our facility is purpose-built and laboratory-grade, and our flower rooms are small. Our processes are strain specific and dialed-in to suit each cultivar, we listen to and are guided by our plants. We have insanely passionate and attentive growers, our plants and facility are well loved.
