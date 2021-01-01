Descending from a lineage of Sour Diesel, OG Kush, and Blueberry; Gas Berries #112 is a potent, indica dominant strain. This specialized phenotype was selected and named for its rich berry and gasoline mixed aroma and flavour.
We grow small-batch, craft cannabis in Calgary, Alberta. Our facility is purpose-built and laboratory-grade, and our flower rooms are small. Our processes are strain specific and dialed-in to suit each cultivar, we listen to and are guided by our plants. We have insanely passionate and attentive growers, our plants and facility are well loved.