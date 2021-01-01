Lemon Z is derived from a cross of the classic cultivar Lemon Skunk and Zktlz. The result of OGEN's extensive phenohunt, Lemon Z #42 is a sativa-dominant strain that provides a punchy lemon aroma with hints of warm brown sugar and chocolate.
We grow small-batch, craft cannabis in Calgary, Alberta. Our facility is purpose-built and laboratory-grade, and our flower rooms are small. Our processes are strain specific and dialed-in to suit each cultivar, we listen to and are guided by our plants. We have insanely passionate and attentive growers, our plants and facility are well loved.