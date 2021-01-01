 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Lemon Z

Lemon Z

by OGEN

Write a review
OGEN Cannabis Flower Lemon Z
OGEN Cannabis Flower Lemon Z

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Lemon Z is derived from a cross of the classic cultivar Lemon Skunk and Zktlz. The result of OGEN's extensive phenohunt, Lemon Z #42 is a sativa-dominant strain that provides a punchy lemon aroma with hints of warm brown sugar and chocolate.

About this brand

OGEN Logo
We grow small-batch, craft cannabis in Calgary, Alberta. Our facility is purpose-built and laboratory-grade, and our flower rooms are small. Our processes are strain specific and dialed-in to suit each cultivar, we listen to and are guided by our plants. We have insanely passionate and attentive growers, our plants and facility are well loved.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review