by Original Stash

A sativa dominant hybrid flower blend delivering an earthy, woody, citrus aroma. Quality weed. Totally legit. 12-18% THC. Available in 28g. Only available in Quebec.

Ark1969

Very high quality buds, nice flavour, and amazing powerful high. Its a real energy booster but at the same time very relaxing. Great price for the ounce.

custeau85

Pas déçu pour le prix belle qualité excellent goût... très surpris de la sqdc

HookahGeorges

Bright green with lots of red hairs at first glance. Earth and pine on the nose. Burns clean and smooth. Earthy and citrus with a hint of black pepper. Balanced buzz keeps you rolling any time day or night. Great price!

Original Stash gives cannabis consumers exactly what they want: quality cannabis that competes with black market prices. Original Stash products are simple and straight forward. It’s the reason to go legal. Proudly grown in Quebec.