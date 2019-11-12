Ark1969
on November 12th, 2019
Very high quality buds, nice flavour, and amazing powerful high. Its a real energy booster but at the same time very relaxing. Great price for the ounce.
A sativa dominant hybrid flower blend delivering an earthy, woody, citrus aroma. Quality weed. Totally legit. 12-18% THC. Available in 28g. Only available in Quebec.
on October 27th, 2019
Pas déçu pour le prix belle qualité excellent goût... très surpris de la sqdc
on October 18th, 2019
Bright green with lots of red hairs at first glance. Earth and pine on the nose. Burns clean and smooth. Earthy and citrus with a hint of black pepper. Balanced buzz keeps you rolling any time day or night. Great price!