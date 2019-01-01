 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. OS.220

OS.220

by Original Stash

Write a review
Original Stash Cannabis Flower OS.220

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A mid-THC Indica flower blend of two strains. Original Stash products are naturally sun grown in hybrid greenhouses, free of chemical pesticides. Available in 28g (1 oz). Available in Ontario.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Original Stash Logo
Original Stash gives cannabis consumers exactly what they want: quality cannabis that competes with black market prices. Original Stash products are simple and straight forward. It’s the reason to go legal. Proudly grown in Quebec.