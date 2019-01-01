About this product
A mid-THC Indica flower blend of two strains. Original Stash products are naturally sun grown in hybrid greenhouses, free of chemical pesticides. Available in 28g (1 oz). Available in Ontario.
About this brand
Original Stash
Original Stash gives cannabis consumers exactly what they want: quality cannabis that competes with black market prices. Original Stash products are simple and straight forward. It’s the reason to go legal. Proudly grown in Quebec.