Featuring a very strong THC potential and a desirable terpene profile, OS.RESERVE (Indica Flower Blend) consists of carefully selected indica flower strains. Original Stash products are naturally sun grown in hybrid greenhouses. Quality weed. Legit price.
Available in 7g and 14g format.
Original Stash is straightforward and uncomplicated. That’s the way your stash should be. Grown in a controlled environment, Original Stash is high-quality weed sold for a lot less than you’d expect. Designed purely for the joy of consuming cannabis. Not real fancy, just real. A good reason to go legal.