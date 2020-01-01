Featuring a very strong THC potential and a desirable terpene profile, OS.RESERVE Sativa is a blend of carefully selected sativa flower strains. Original Stash products are naturally sun grown in hybrid greenhouses. Quality weed. Legit price.
THC: 20-27% CBD: 0-1%
Available in 7g and 14g format.
Original Stash is straightforward and uncomplicated. That’s the way your stash should be. Grown in a controlled environment, Original Stash is high-quality weed sold for a lot less than you’d expect. Designed purely for the joy of consuming cannabis. Not real fancy, just real. A good reason to go legal.