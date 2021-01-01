Palmetto Romulan
by Palmetto CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
What if we told you that inside your mind is an entire galaxy waiting to be explored? That each fleeting thought was actually a brilliant shining star? And orbiting each one of those microscopic stars were tiny little planets? And there, orbiting every star, on every planet, sitting deep within a couch, is you. You, Romulan, and everything you know. It’s all in your mind...or is it?
About this brand
Palmetto Cannabis
About this strain
Romulan
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Romulan is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing North American Indica with White Rhino. Named after the alien Star Trek race, this pine-scented strain is revered for its potent and therapeutic qualities. You can expect Romulan to deliver intense, cerebral effects that eventually give way to sedation and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help treat symptoms related to muscle spasms and nerve damage. Growers say Romulan produces dense, frosty buds and is a popular choice among growers in the Pacific Northwest.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.