About this product

Handcrafted in Salt Lake City, Utah, this poker includes a 4’’ stainless steel point, and was created using authentic stones from Tibet. Created for smokers of all devices. Clean out resonated pipes and cached bowls, use as a dabber for concentrates, and create perfect hand rolled items with the packer. All pokers come with a plastic safety tip, making on the go transportation clean and easy. Bring them along to your next party, music festival, camping trip or vacation. These pokers are useful on a daily basis and also work as a great gift! For most, life is busy and we are constantly on the go. We hardly take time for ourselves and if we do, it’s hard to not think about all of things you could and should be doing.I chose the name Peace Pokers because I wanted to embody the traditional meaning and feeling behind, “a smoke break” which I believe is a time to de-stress, relax, breathe, and a time for PEACE. So kick back, focus on the present moment, and enjoy your smoke session with your Peace Poker. You definitely deserve it.