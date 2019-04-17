Vibrant mint green buds coated in a blanket of frosty resin broken up by protruding peachy hairs. Tropical fruit aromas are complemented by flavours of guava, passionfruit, and lime.
THC: 22%
CBD: ≤1%
Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g
Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 5x0.5 g
"Tropical fruit aromas are complemented by flavours of guava, passionfruit, and lime." Yeah that's a whole load of BS; however I expected as much as I was mocking this as being reminiscent of a juice ad or something. I only really get a powerful earthy flavor from this strain, so if that isn't your thing definitely skip this one. Decent stone, nothing overly great or exciting, of course YMMV depending on how it affects you; however not one I would purchase again unfortunately.
Jaylord420
on March 28th, 2019
Loaded with kief , light blonde kief , light coloured blonde buds , nothing great for taste but excellent buzz and that’s what I judge my weed on .
Smokerman
on February 25th, 2019
It was too dry so I rehydrated it. Excellent strain
Discover ways to enhance your mind and body by letting the outside in, because the more we connect with nature, the more we can reconnect with ourselves.
Experience a collection of cannabis products inspired by nature. Our strains are rooted in the sights, smells, and atmosphere of the outdoors.mosphere of the outdoors.