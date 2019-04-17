 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Alpine Breeze

by Peak Leaf

About this product

Vibrant mint green buds coated in a blanket of frosty resin broken up by protruding peachy hairs. Tropical fruit aromas are complemented by flavours of guava, passionfruit, and lime. THC: 22% CBD: ≤1% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 5x0.5 g

4 customer reviews

Meola

"Tropical fruit aromas are complemented by flavours of guava, passionfruit, and lime." Yeah that's a whole load of BS; however I expected as much as I was mocking this as being reminiscent of a juice ad or something. I only really get a powerful earthy flavor from this strain, so if that isn't your thing definitely skip this one. Decent stone, nothing overly great or exciting, of course YMMV depending on how it affects you; however not one I would purchase again unfortunately.

Jaylord420

Loaded with kief , light blonde kief , light coloured blonde buds , nothing great for taste but excellent buzz and that’s what I judge my weed on .

Smokerman

It was too dry so I rehydrated it. Excellent strain

About this brand

Discover ways to enhance your mind and body by letting the outside in, because the more we connect with nature, the more we can reconnect with ourselves. Experience a collection of cannabis products inspired by nature. Our strains are rooted in the sights, smells, and atmosphere of the outdoors.mosphere of the outdoors.