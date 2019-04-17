Meola on April 17th, 2019

"Tropical fruit aromas are complemented by flavours of guava, passionfruit, and lime." Yeah that's a whole load of BS; however I expected as much as I was mocking this as being reminiscent of a juice ad or something. I only really get a powerful earthy flavor from this strain, so if that isn't your thing definitely skip this one. Decent stone, nothing overly great or exciting, of course YMMV depending on how it affects you; however not one I would purchase again unfortunately.