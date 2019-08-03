FinaB
on August 3rd, 2019
Smooth flavor. Nice body mind high, perfect for relaxing after a long and exhausting day.
Hybrid: Indica Dominant Round, dark green buds with a generous frosty coating of resin. Smelling like a freshly squeezed lemon, this strain features a sweet citrus flavour and creamy tones of meringue. THC: 15% CBD: ≤ 1% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 5x0.5 g
on March 28th, 2019
Okay buzz , not the best trim job . Nothing special about this bud . Gets the job done