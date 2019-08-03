 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Mountain Kush

by Peak Leaf

Hybrid: Indica Dominant Round, dark green buds with a generous frosty coating of resin. Smelling like a freshly squeezed lemon, this strain features a sweet citrus flavour and creamy tones of meringue. THC: 15% CBD: ≤ 1% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 5x0.5 g

FinaB

Smooth flavor. Nice body mind high, perfect for relaxing after a long and exhausting day.

Jaylord420

Okay buzz , not the best trim job . Nothing special about this bud . Gets the job done

Discover ways to enhance your mind and body by letting the outside in, because the more we connect with nature, the more we can reconnect with ourselves. Experience a collection of cannabis products inspired by nature. Our strains are rooted in the sights, smells, and atmosphere of the outdoors.mosphere of the outdoors.