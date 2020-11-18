 Loading…

Royale G

by Pre-Royale

4.920
$69.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

An all new patent pending modular designed grinder with unique features ranging from an innovative scoop to additional storage compartments, and more. Where Fashion x Cannabis x Lifestyle x Culture. Key Features: - Gold Plated Trim - Exclusive Built-In Scoop - Modular Design - Storage Compartment - Removable Mesh Screen - Concentrate Storage Visit www.preroyale.com to learn more. Use code LEAFLY for $10 off your first order.

About this brand

Pre-Royale Logo
We equip you with contemporary products you need to reflect the best version of yourself. Be proud of your lifestyle. Fashion x Cannabis x Lifestyle x Culture x History.

20 customer reviews

4.920

Wed Nov 18 2020
k........3
I was so excited about the classy look, pre ordered it and waited anxiously for it to arrive. Was not disappointed on the esthetics when I opened it. It is alot smaller than I expected it to be. As far as functionality it is one of the worst grinders I've used, the teeth are crunchy as hell, if your weed is crystally or sticky its a bitch to grind, turning the cap it gets stuck all the time even with minimal weed in it to grind. The worst keif collection of any grinder I have. The only positives are the looks and the grind itself is perfect coarseness to roll after you fight with it to grind the bud. At the end of the day it sits as a shelf queen while my 10 to 20 dollar amazon grinders out perform it. Highly do not recommend.
Mon Nov 18 2019
M........1
I dont have one but love the look I hope to see more accessories that dont look like a prepubescent child owns it
Mon Oct 21 2019
s........1
i love the way this look just top notch