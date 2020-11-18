I was so excited about the classy look, pre ordered it and waited anxiously for it to arrive. Was not disappointed on the esthetics when I opened it. It is alot smaller than I expected it to be. As far as functionality it is one of the worst grinders I've used, the teeth are crunchy as hell, if your weed is crystally or sticky its a bitch to grind, turning the cap it gets stuck all the time even with minimal weed in it to grind. The worst keif collection of any grinder I have. The only positives are the looks and the grind itself is perfect coarseness to roll after you fight with it to grind the bud. At the end of the day it sits as a shelf queen while my 10 to 20 dollar amazon grinders out perform it. Highly do not recommend.