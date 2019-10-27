Great for anxiety and a sense of calm well being. I bought some today. I eat it (very little) under my tongue until it dissolves. CBD flower works amazing for me this way. Zero high, a nice relaxation and melts away the anxiety with a general happy feeling.
MilkThug
on October 13th, 2019
THC - 0.592%
CBD - 17.2%
This high-CBD phenotype of Cannatonic offers tight buds that deliver sweet scents of creamsicle and brown sugar alongside notes of cardamom, caraway, chamomile, and mint.
Chosen for its strong CBD potential (and less than 1% THC), Pure Sun CBD is a hand-selected phenotype of the Cannatonic strain, itself a hybrid of MK Ultra and G13 Haze. The dried flowers are tight and compact, featuring a mix of pale and jade green leaves dotted with a generous dusting of trichomes. The delicate aromas and flavours are reminiscent of creamsicle and brown sugar (myrcene), fresh flowers (bisabolol), and cardamom (guaiol).
TERPENE PROFILE
Myrcene, Linalool, Caryophyllene, Bisabolol, Guaiol
PARENT STRAINS
MK Ultra, G13 Haze