MilkThug on October 13th, 2019

THC - 0.592% CBD - 17.2% This high-CBD phenotype of Cannatonic offers tight buds that deliver sweet scents of creamsicle and brown sugar alongside notes of cardamom, caraway, chamomile, and mint. Chosen for its strong CBD potential (and less than 1% THC), Pure Sun CBD is a hand-selected phenotype of the Cannatonic strain, itself a hybrid of MK Ultra and G13 Haze. The dried flowers are tight and compact, featuring a mix of pale and jade green leaves dotted with a generous dusting of trichomes. The delicate aromas and flavours are reminiscent of creamsicle and brown sugar (myrcene), fresh flowers (bisabolol), and cardamom (guaiol). TERPENE PROFILE Myrcene, Linalool, Caryophyllene, Bisabolol, Guaiol PARENT STRAINS MK Ultra, G13 Haze