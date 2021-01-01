About this product
RAW Classic Kingsize Cones have revolutionized the smoking industry! That’s no exaggeration – they’re as easy as it gets! RAW’s precision-crafted pre-rolled cones are made from the same truly naturally unbleached paper as RAW Classic Papers and are ready to be easily filled. We are proud to say that RAW Rolling Papers have no added chalk or dyes!
RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
