Artesano Classic Kingsize Slim Joint Rolling Kit
About this product
An impressive step forward in portable rolling technology, the RAW Artesano King Size Slim package combines RAW Classic rolling papers with included rolling tips and an innovative built-in rolling tray. Featuring a pocket-friendly design that’s secured by magnets and a tray that’s detachable for later use, RAW Artesano makes sure you’re prepared for just about anything.
About this brand
