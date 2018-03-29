About this product
The fiber used in these cones is also so thin you can see through it and has a special watermark which make it one of the most advanced papers in the world. The watermark works by making the cone burn evenly without any runs and if for any reason there was a run the quick burn vertical watermark evens out the burning.
RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
B........5
Thu Mar 29 2018
Burns nice and slow, The 6 pack or 3 pack are recommended & great to have around the man cave
M........p
Wed Oct 25 2017
You can never go wrong with the raw cones.
M........k
Thu Mar 30 2017
A friend brought these along on a ski trip and they worked exactly as advertised. They have great taste as with most of RAW's products, and by that I mean I don't taste it. Only downside is my IG post got maaaaad shade thrown at it because people said I was weak for the filter being too long and wrap too short. It may be small but it's fierce as I always say. Also - I love what RAW puts their $ towards. After finding that out, I'll only buy their stuff. The Patagonia of rolling papers and I'm for it.