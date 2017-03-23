 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling papers
  5. Connoisseur Classic Rolling Papers 1.25"

Connoisseur Classic Rolling Papers 1.25"

by RAW

Skip to Reviews
5.02
RAW Smoking Rolling Papers Connoisseur Classic Rolling Papers 1.25"

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Combining our RAW Classic 1¼ Paper with high-quality RAW Original Tips conveniently held together by a RAWified elastic band in a single package is a smoker’s dream. RAW Classic Connoisseur 1¼ has everything you need to roll your own RAWthentic smokes in one easy-to-carry package.

About this brand

RAW Logo
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

Thu Mar 23 2017
I........a
This product always keeps me smoking because I love the way my weed taste like it's weed also a good burn! #420sweepstakes
Thu Mar 23 2017
i........o
Gotta love RAW products slow burn and good sticking gum. #420sweepstakes