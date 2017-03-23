Combining our RAW Classic 1¼ Paper with high-quality RAW Original Tips conveniently held together by a RAWified elastic band in a single package is a smoker’s dream. RAW Classic Connoisseur 1¼ has everything you need to roll your own RAWthentic smokes in one easy-to-carry package.
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.