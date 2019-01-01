 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Classic Rolls

by RAW

RAW Smoking Rolling Papers Classic Rolls

The RAW Classic Rolls are for those who want to choose their own size of paper. Each roll contains 9ft of the unrefined paper.

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.