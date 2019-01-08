About this product

RAW Organic is made from organically grown* chlorine free pure hemp and is processed in an eco-friendly manner. The result is a very thin light tan paper that burns extra slow and extra clean. It uses the same proprietary crisscross run-preventing watermark as RAW Classic but the color is much lighter and varies depending on the shade of the hemp used in production. The taste of RAW Organic is unlike anything you have experienced. It is a clean tasting smoke that is best described as natural, light and pure. Finally, we can all smoke an ORGANIC rolling paper made from pure hemp!