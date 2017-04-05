 Loading…

Perforated Gummed Tips

by RAW

About this product

Made on an antique Fourdrinier paper machine, RAW tips prevent wastage by giving smokers a spacer at the end of their cigarette.

About this brand

RAW Logo
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

1 customer review

5.01

Wed Apr 05 2017
b........n
These are an amazing product. I am almost blown away with the quality of everything made by this company. These filters are easy to use and stay together when rolling and smoking, Always nice to use these with their organic hemp papers.