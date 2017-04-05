RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
These are an amazing product. I am almost blown away with the quality of everything made by this company. These filters are easy to use and stay together when rolling and smoking, Always nice to use these with their organic hemp papers.