  5. DTHBBB

by Re-Up

DTHBBB is a sweet and earthy indica-dominant hybrid from Re-Up. Its forest green buds are accented by purple undertones and fiery orange hairs. THC: 1-2% CBD: 4-8%

Death Bubba

Death Bubba, bred by Matteo Suleyman of Vancouver BC's Sea to Sky, is a beautiful, purple-hued strain with trichromes and terpenes abound. Created by crossing Death Star and Bubba Kush, this pungent pairing reeks of grass and skunk while the smoke is sweet, earthy, and clean on the palate. Its semi-sedative effects lock the consumer to the couch, unknotting tension and soothing minor physical discomfort with ease. This stinky BC native has been serving cannabis enthusiasts since 2012.

At Re‑Up, we believe everyone should enjoy the benefits of great cannabis. High value, low cost cannabis products, created with no waste, no fuss and no compromise – exclusively supplied by Zenabis, a large Canadian licensed producer.