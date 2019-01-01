 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
LTRSR

by Re-Up

About this product

LTRSR by Re-Up is a heavy-hitter that packs a punch in terms of flavour. This strain’s signature sour taste is characterized by diesel and citrus fruit. THC: 10-17.9% CBD: <1%

About this strain

Ultra Sour by THSeeds is a tart cross out of Amsterdam. This strain is the product of crossing MK Ultra and East Coast Sour Diesel, creating a sativa-dominant bud with uplifting stimulation and heady euphoria. Ultra Sour smells of pine and diesel, and its buds are deep green with rusty orange pistils. The potent mental effects can be a little daunting for inexperienced consumers, so mind your dosage. Enjoy Ultra Sour as a means to shrug off stress and enhance creativity.  

About this brand

At Re‑Up, we believe everyone should enjoy the benefits of great cannabis. High value, low cost cannabis products, created with no waste, no fuss and no compromise – exclusively supplied by Zenabis, a large Canadian licensed producer.