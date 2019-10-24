urlocalstoner_420
on October 24th, 2019
very nice strain makes me feel alive
This strain has a soft citrus smell with overtones of diesel thanks to its terpene profile composed mainly of myrcene, beta-caryophyllene, limonene and linalool.
on July 27th, 2019
Super smooth hitting! Smoked it in a joint...had trouble finishing! Found the motivation to clean the basement :-P