 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Charlees Angel

Charlees Angel

by RedeCan Medical

Write a review
RedeCan Medical Cannabis Flower Charlees Angel
RedeCan Medical Cannabis Flower Charlees Angel
RedeCan Medical Cannabis Flower Charlees Angel

$6.50MSRP

About this product

A cross of Chemdawg and Amherst Super Skunk which is greenhouse-grown in Niagara, Ont. This strain has a soft citrus smell with overtones of diesel thanks to its terpene profile composed mainly of myrcene, beta-caryophyllene, limonene and linalool.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

RedeCan Medical Logo
RedeCan Medical is focused on providing quality cannabis products to patients at an affordable price. With quick registration, and same day order shipping, patients are a top priority.