A cross of Chemdawg and Amherst Super Skunk which is greenhouse-grown in Niagara, Ont. This strain has a soft citrus smell with overtones of diesel thanks to its terpene profile composed mainly of myrcene, beta-caryophyllene, limonene and linalool.
RedeCan Medical is focused on providing quality cannabis products to patients at an affordable price. With quick registration, and same day order shipping, patients are a top priority.