Advertise on Leafly

Cold Creek Kush

by RedeCan Medical

$7.00MSRP

About this product

An award winning strain, Cold Creek Kush has a recognizable dank smell, much like a forest after a rainfall. Its taste profile is strongly herbal and almost overpowering. On exhale its flavours turn earthy and woody, with a pleasant shock of fresh and sour pine to make things more interesting.

About this brand

RedeCan Medical is focused on providing quality cannabis products to patients at an affordable price. With quick registration, and same day order shipping, patients are a top priority.