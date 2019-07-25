Wappa has large, solid flowers that taper from a broad base to a sharply pointed tip and have a strong yet sweet aroma that verges on skunkiness, both of which also come through in the caryophyllene-forward taste profile. This green-and-yellow-coloured indica-dominant strain with strong THC potency
I picked up a gram of this at 21.6% and I looove the strong indica effect! Perfect for knocking me out so I can get some sleep I slept like a baby and didn't wake up once during the night! & I have insomnia ...so AWESOME!
SPPV
on June 26th, 2019
1/8th
Purchased 6/25/2019 BC Cannabis Store, Kamloops
Packaged 11/8/28
Lot #383L3
Total THC 20.2%
This most certainly does not have a skunky smell. It almost reminds me of Vicks Vaporub. Unlike other Redecan bud Ive purchased this is spongy and still feels like it has moisture left in it. I was also surprised to find a 2g bud in the jar and not just tiny popcorn buds and that this 1/8 weighed heavy (3.56g). The buds are a nice light camo green with orange hairs, well manicured and caked in crystal.
So far Ive only tried this using a gravity lung (smoking) and found it to be fairly smooth going down and a tickle on the exhale. Not much of a smell or taste, nothing stands out. It does not burn clean. Im left with half burned black ash and a lair of "cake" that has to be burned or scraped off the screen after every hit. Not particularly impressed
TeamScienceOttawa
on February 11th, 2019
On the OCS website Redecan's Wappa is described as having "a strong yet sweet aroma that verges on skunkiness", but I got to agree with the others around here, I didn't get any "skunkiness" so if you feel that's some kind of false advertising then I get where you're coming from. However I did get hints of the sweetness, and the batch I got was an impressively strong batch at 22% THC. The end result was an effect that's a touch too strong for my preference, and surprisingly (for an Indica) not something I'd suggest using as a sleep aid. If you're looking for a strong Indica, and don't mind a little couch lock, then this product delivers, but I prefer an effect that's a little less intense.
Quality Cannabis Starts with How It's Made
No shortcuts, no excuses. With over 30 years experience in agriculture, we are devoted to delivering you quality cannabis. As a leading Canadian producer of medical cannabis located in heart of the beautiful Niagara escarpment, our state-of-the-art greenhouse allows for the optimal use of natural sunlight and clean fresh water.
Our Promise
We are committed to delivering the ultimate experience, from seed to sale.
Straight from our farm to your door.
Patients are our priority
Unparalleled customer service
100% Canadian homegrown
100% Greenhouse grown
Natural growing conditions
Our Process
We are the original growers—farming is in our DNA. We’ve married our years of agriculture experience and our state-of-the-art greenhouse facility to create a cannabis family that’s in a league of its own..