SPPV on June 26th, 2019

1/8th Purchased 6/25/2019 BC Cannabis Store, Kamloops Packaged 11/8/28 Lot #383L3 Total THC 20.2% This most certainly does not have a skunky smell. It almost reminds me of Vicks Vaporub. Unlike other Redecan bud Ive purchased this is spongy and still feels like it has moisture left in it. I was also surprised to find a 2g bud in the jar and not just tiny popcorn buds and that this 1/8 weighed heavy (3.56g). The buds are a nice light camo green with orange hairs, well manicured and caked in crystal. So far Ive only tried this using a gravity lung (smoking) and found it to be fairly smooth going down and a tickle on the exhale. Not much of a smell or taste, nothing stands out. It does not burn clean. Im left with half burned black ash and a lair of "cake" that has to be burned or scraped off the screen after every hit. Not particularly impressed