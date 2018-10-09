 Loading…

  5. Blue 8oz Re:stash Jar

Blue 8oz Re:stash Jar

by Re:stash

$18.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Re:stash is the world's first reusable child resistant container. We created the first child proof lid specifically designed for the mason jar. It allows you to store marijuana in your mason jar safely away from children as well as sunlight. Re:stash includes: (1) 8oz blue silicone koozie (1) regular mouth child proof lid (available in either brown or black) (1) 8oz mason jar Our lids are made from FDA Polypropylene that is 30% re-purposed flax fiber (The waste fibers are otherwise burned plowed under the ground).

About this brand

Re:stash is the world's first silicone koozie designed to perfectly fit a mason jar + our patent pending child resistant lid for the mason jar.

3 customer reviews

4.73

Tue Oct 09 2018
j........r
Totally in love with this Jar. The protective silicon protects my stash incase dropped, and the seal on the lid is perfect. Throw in a Boveda packet and keep your plant matter as fresh for days.
Fri Apr 07 2017
l........w
I love this jar. I love the silicon protective layer and the lid isn't hard to open even if you have arm/hand issues like I do!
1 person found this helpful
Thu Mar 23 2017
A........n
I love this mason jar. I usually used a clear canning jar with an aroma tight seal & then I dropped it, I know, I know. But then I found this! Makes a great seal & the silicon gives it a great strength in case you get the dropsies! #420sweepstakes
1 person found this helpful