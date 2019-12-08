Hemostat Joint Clip/Packing Tool
Hemostats have long been our preferred multi-functional tool for use when we roll our own. They pack our filler as we create our hand-roll and later they act as a clamp as it burns down. We re-imagined our original silver pair in a gold toned finish which corresponds to your Rogue Paq vape case. They also fit snugly in the elastics of your Paq. Polished nickel finish also available. Specifications: Stainless steel with gold tone finish or polished nickel finish Keeps hands odor-free and safe from burns Size: 5.5"L Fits in the elastic holders of your Rogue Paq ritual case 1 oz