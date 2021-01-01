 Loading…

RYOT® 3x5 Solid Top Box in Walnut

by RYOT®

About this product

Looking to preserve freshness in an elegant yet durable box? RYOT’s Solid Top Boxes are constructed from quality wood with each layer firmly attached magnetically. Their monofilament screen and seamless glass base tray make them the perfect option for collecting botanical concentrates no matter what your blend of choice may be! SPECS: Small: 3x5 inches Medium: 4x7 inches Large: 7x7 inches Interior Box Depth: 0.4375 inches FEATURES: Attractive wood construction with high-quality workmanship Classic engraved RYOT branding Magnetically secured closures Monofilament screen for greater durability and higher quality sifting Includes a RYOT Prep Card Seamless black glass base tray All RYOT Boxes when combined with Boveda 2-Way Humidity Control help maximize color, aroma, and taste of your blend

About this brand

Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.

