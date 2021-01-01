 Loading…

RYOT® Jar Box with 3 Black Jars with Walnut Lid

by RYOT®

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Designed to accommodate RYOT® glass jars, the RYOT® Jar Box with 3 Black Jars with Walnut Lid includes three containers custom built for herb storage. This innovative storage solution facilitates storing three unique blends in durable and airtight containers. All RYOT® jars feature a high-quality silicone and are free of chemicals that could alter your blend. Available in 4 variations: 2+1 Beech: 2 Wood Beech Lid Clear Jars, 1 Beech Lid RYOT® Wood Jar GR8TR® Grinder 2+1 Walnut: 2 Wood Walnut Lid Clear Jars, 1 Walnut Lid RYOT® Wood Jar GR8TR® Grinder 3 Beech: 3 Beech Lid Clear Jars 3 Walnut: 3 Walnut Lid Clear Jars

About this brand

RYOT® Logo
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.

