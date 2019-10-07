 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Delahaze

by San Rafael '71

Delahaze is a sativa strain possessing mango notes and sticky, cone-like buds. It is light green in colour with thin orange hairs running throughout.

onlyuserslovedrugs

A quality, long-lasting high. Cerebrally-facilitating and energizing, yet without any paranoia upon onset or within the buzz. Pleasant aroma. A slightly trippy feel which was a nice complement to the increased brain focus. Just returned from a hike where all four of us smoked Dela and happy to report, it's also good for socializing. Glad to be bogged down in research on this fine weed!

Deadpool_00

a good smoking sativa with a nice uplifting high.

microdoser

Well, I liked it a lot. Very nice, typically citrus-y "haze" taste and cerebral effects.

DelaHaze

DelaHaze

DelaHaze by Paradise Seeds is a 70% sativa strain bred from Mango Haze and California Lemon Skunk genetics. To the delight of commercial growers, DelaHaze has the energetic effect profile of a Haze sativa while still offering sizeable yields and a moderate flowering time. Mango and citrus notes express themselves loudly and bring a sweet overtone to the strain's earthy, spicy aroma. Staying true to its Haze genetics, this sativa delivers uplifting cerebral energy that fuels creativity, focus, and happiness, and then tapers into calm relaxation in time.

San Rafael '71 is for those who want to skip the bull$&^%. Generally higher in THC, it's for those who already know what quality cannabis tastes, smells and feels like. We can't say much about ourselves, but if you know your stuff, you'll know us soon enough.