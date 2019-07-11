Great White Shark is a carefully cultivated 2:1 sativa strain that offers the benefits of both CBD and THC. Enhanced by a unique and earthy aroma, this strain is very sticky and resinous to the touch, with light green leaves and dark, thick orange hairs.
This is brilliant, smooth and so uplifting! If you have a pile of ironing to do, smoke this, turn up the music and get busy! It makes household chores fun.
Unlike stronger THC strains this just lifts you up but stack up on munchies because you will be snacking like a shark!
Great White Shark is a potent strain that is known for its ability to provide a strong body buzz quickly. For this reason, it’s often recommended medically to treat chronic pain ailments. This heavy hitter isn't a complete knockout, but it isn’t recommended for days when you need to get a lot of work done. Great White Shark plants grow best indoors and flower in 8-10 weeks. It has a strong fruity aroma that alludes to its Super Skunk lineage. Buds exemplify the “white” part of its moniker, with a blanket of crystals and orange to brown hairs. Also known as Peacemaker or just White Shark, this strain won the 1997 High Times Cannabis Cup.
