Island Sweet Skunk

by San Rafael '71

San Rafael '71 Cannabis Flower Island Sweet Skunk

About this product

This sweet-citrusy smelling hybrid, has green and bright orange flecked bud. This sweet-citrusy smelling hybrid, has green and bright orange flecked bud with skunky undertones.

About this strain

Island Sweet Skunk

Island Sweet Skunk
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Pinene

Island Sweet Skunk, sometimes called Sweet Island Skunk, is a sativa strain that consumers enjoy for its energetic effects. The flavor is most easily described as “sweet skunk,” where tropical fruit flavors take the lead. Often the fruity aroma is likened to grapefruit. Originally bred by Federation Seed Company in Canada, this strain is a descendant of Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Big Skunk #1 and grows tall, straight, high-yielding plants. Some varieties of Island Sweet Skunk have a heightened CBD content to help patients treating anxiety, inflammation, and muscle spasms. Flowering occurs at 7 to 8 weeks, and buds will have bright yellow-orange hairs. 

About this brand

San Rafael '71 Logo
San Rafael '71 is for those who want to skip the bull$&^%. Generally higher in THC, it's for those who already know what quality cannabis tastes, smells and feels like. We can't say much about ourselves, but if you know your stuff, you'll know us soon enough.