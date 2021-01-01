About this product

There’s no better scenery than our Stonefruit Sunset! Just crack open a jar and discover pure tropical chill with these big, vibrant green and purple buds covered in bursts of bright orange pistils. Take your nose on a funkadelic sensory ride with wild fruit, sherbet and gas aromas -- all from a rad mix of Caryophyllene, Limonene and Myrcene terps. Bred as part of our new proprietary lineup, this 100% original strain is a gorgeous cross between classic Fuel and Gelato strains. With a righteous 19-25% THC, Stonefruit Sunset is your ticket to island paradise. Come for the view and stay for the stellar buzz. All of our premium strains are hang dried, hand finished and hand bottled, so you only get the biggest, frostiest and stickiest buds. Every jar includes a humidity pack to help keep your buds fresher for longer.