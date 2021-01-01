 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Stonefruit Sunset

Stonefruit Sunset

by San Rafael '71

Write a review
San Rafael '71 Cannabis Flower Stonefruit Sunset

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

There’s no better scenery than our Stonefruit Sunset! Just crack open a jar and discover pure tropical chill with these big, vibrant green and purple buds covered in bursts of bright orange pistils. Take your nose on a funkadelic sensory ride with wild fruit, sherbet and gas aromas -- all from a rad mix of Caryophyllene, Limonene and Myrcene terps. Bred as part of our new proprietary lineup, this 100% original strain is a gorgeous cross between classic Fuel and Gelato strains. With a righteous 19-25% THC, Stonefruit Sunset is your ticket to island paradise. Come for the view and stay for the stellar buzz. All of our premium strains are hang dried, hand finished and hand bottled, so you only get the biggest, frostiest and stickiest buds. Every jar includes a humidity pack to help keep your buds fresher for longer.

About this brand

San Rafael '71 Logo
San Rafael '71 is for those who want to skip the bull$&^%. Generally higher in THC, it's for those who already know what quality cannabis tastes, smells and feels like. We can't say much about ourselves, but if you know your stuff, you'll know us soon enough.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review