JoeBaker1900 on November 2nd, 2019

Tangerine dream – San Rafael 71 – Sativa - packed 2019-07-24 opened 2019-Oct-30 THC 13.36% CBD 0.02%. Potent fruity\lemon earthy nice smell with the slight scent of pine. In the box: one bigger bud one small and a lot of crashed “dust”, not dry, very nice and good moist, well packaged. I realized it was nice and moist herb so started 4 tokes at 200C, wow the smoothest herb so far, not a note of scratchy larynx despite high temp, just nice fruity/orange? fresh flower\lemon flavor. Bumped my Ghost to 210C (I rarely do that) and took another 4 tokes (my VM1 battery started running low, this is not 50-60 tokes battery as someone said, maybe 30-40 max) Again smooth 7th and 8th I could taste stronger citrus/pine flavor, but just below the point you need to cough, from non-smoker this says a lot about smoothness at such a high temp). That was, well still is very energetic high. I took my leaf blower and started to blow leaves! 15min later driveway was done (10 car driveway, this was a record), super nice and quick, despite the fact I was buzzed quite hard. Then I decided to cook and prepared fried beef cotlet from really nice meat. Again I was done in 15-20min, food tasted amazing, I started listening to the music and thinking about life in general, overall very reflective, not depressing, just reflective uplifting without any big emotions, good positive vibes. I decided to treat myself with an espresso, I like my espresso with a dash of cream since we were out I went to Costco, to get cream, eggs, and milk at the same time. Holy weed, 375$ worth of unexpected groceries later and almost all the chips they had at Costco I was back at home in 45 min. Overall quite strong despite very low THC of 13.36%, “workable” high was 2 hours, then another 2 hours felt just perfectly right I love it, after I came back home I started to watch YT and was supper relaxed, not high, but I was in totally relaxed state until the end of the day. Really good stuff for a busy day around the house, you can accomplish anything in the ultra-small amount of time while being in good mood. I would try that at work, but I’m currently without work…I will be definitely getting more of this herb as I found it amazing for daily chores. I will have to watch it with higher THC content, 13% was actually perfect. And do not go shopping right after, you might find yourself with a lot of stuff you don’t need.