Mountainkris
on November 20th, 2019
Loved the flavour, gentle high. Both flavour and would of been better if it wasn't so dry. Combled almost as soon as touched.
Tangerine Dream is a high THC sativa strain highlighted by a citrus aroma along with an unmistakable, purple hue. This dried flower is made up of purple and green buds that are fairly dense, but break up easily when handled.
on November 2nd, 2019
Tangerine dream – San Rafael 71 – Sativa - packed 2019-07-24 opened 2019-Oct-30 THC 13.36% CBD 0.02%. Potent fruity\lemon earthy nice smell with the slight scent of pine. In the box: one bigger bud one small and a lot of crashed “dust”, not dry, very nice and good moist, well packaged. I realized it was nice and moist herb so started 4 tokes at 200C, wow the smoothest herb so far, not a note of scratchy larynx despite high temp, just nice fruity/orange? fresh flower\lemon flavor. Bumped my Ghost to 210C (I rarely do that) and took another 4 tokes (my VM1 battery started running low, this is not 50-60 tokes battery as someone said, maybe 30-40 max) Again smooth 7th and 8th I could taste stronger citrus/pine flavor, but just below the point you need to cough, from non-smoker this says a lot about smoothness at such a high temp). That was, well still is very energetic high. I took my leaf blower and started to blow leaves! 15min later driveway was done (10 car driveway, this was a record), super nice and quick, despite the fact I was buzzed quite hard. Then I decided to cook and prepared fried beef cotlet from really nice meat. Again I was done in 15-20min, food tasted amazing, I started listening to the music and thinking about life in general, overall very reflective, not depressing, just reflective uplifting without any big emotions, good positive vibes. I decided to treat myself with an espresso, I like my espresso with a dash of cream since we were out I went to Costco, to get cream, eggs, and milk at the same time. Holy weed, 375$ worth of unexpected groceries later and almost all the chips they had at Costco I was back at home in 45 min. Overall quite strong despite very low THC of 13.36%, “workable” high was 2 hours, then another 2 hours felt just perfectly right I love it, after I came back home I started to watch YT and was supper relaxed, not high, but I was in totally relaxed state until the end of the day. Really good stuff for a busy day around the house, you can accomplish anything in the ultra-small amount of time while being in good mood. I would try that at work, but I’m currently without work…I will be definitely getting more of this herb as I found it amazing for daily chores. I will have to watch it with higher THC content, 13% was actually perfect. And do not go shopping right after, you might find yourself with a lot of stuff you don’t need.
on October 15th, 2019
I have had history with this strain at other dispensaries in the past, and they all turned out great. But when I bought 4 small jars of this strain from SF71, I was not impressed. The first thing I noticed when I opened the jars is the awful, improperly cured smell that came from them, and smoking this did not get me very high, if at all. It was a terrible smoking experience.
A strain for connoisseurs, the award-winning Tangerine Dream from the illustrious Barney’s Farm is a cross of G13, Afghani, and Neville's A5 Haze. Its ability to knock out pain while increasing energy is what makes this strain so special. While too much Tangerine Dream may leave you stuck in the couch, this strain was crafted to meet the demands of medical patients. Uplifting and euphoric, it provides consumers with mental clarity while deeply relaxing muscles. Tangerine Dream typically flowers in 8 to 10 weeks and features a citrusy aroma.