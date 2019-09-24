aujus
on September 24th, 2019
A woodsy but smooth indica that doesn't make you feel tired. Great for the creatively motivated.
When you finally get the chance to switch from business to casual, treat yourself with some Cold Creek Kush. Well earned downtime that won’t use up your vacation days. Its appearance, both light and dark green, comes as a result of its parent strains, the Indica-Dominant MK Ultra and the Sativa Hybrid Chemdawg 91.
Cold Creek Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses the powerful MK Ultra and fellow Colorado native Chemdawg 91. The work of T.H. Seeds, this strain nabbed 2nd place at the 2010 High Times Cannabis Cup in the indica category. Cold Creek Kush flowers at 9 to 11 weeks, but must have adequate room to stretch out its limbs. Piney and sour, users rave over its fresh taste and balanced effects, which are relaxing without being too sleepy.