  5. Cold Creek Kush

Cold Creek Kush

by Seven Oaks

About this product

When you finally get the chance to switch from business to casual, treat yourself with some Cold Creek Kush. Well earned downtime that won’t use up your vacation days. Its appearance, both light and dark green, comes as a result of its parent strains, the Indica-Dominant MK Ultra and the Sativa Hybrid Chemdawg 91.

aujus

A woodsy but smooth indica that doesn't make you feel tired. Great for the creatively motivated.

About this strain

Cold Creek Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses the powerful MK Ultra and fellow Colorado native Chemdawg 91. The work of T.H. Seeds, this strain nabbed 2nd place at the 2010 High Times Cannabis Cup in the indica category. Cold Creek Kush flowers at 9 to 11 weeks, but must have adequate room to stretch out its limbs. Piney and sour, users rave over its fresh taste and balanced effects, which are relaxing without being too sleepy.

About this brand

The brand is a modern interpretation of the Métis spirit of freedom and adventure, and takes its name from a historical Métis battle site where the Métis flag was flown for the first time. Seven Oaks was created for consumers that reach for the sky, but keep their head out of the clouds.