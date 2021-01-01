About this product

Step up your packaging game with our original Shatter Labels blister packs! Available in 10, 25 and 50 packs. Featuring an original full color and foil design by Mama Ganja & Shatter Labels. Minor assembly required Approx 3.25 x 5" Size with plastic casings that fit most 0.5ML / 0.5G cartridges (not included). Use a strong adhesive to meet child resistant regulations [EMPTY BLISTERS] DOES NOT INCLUDE CARTRIDGES OR ADHESIVE Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders