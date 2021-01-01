 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Concentrate storage
  5. 25 AK-47 Cannabis Strain Label Shatter Packs Wax Concentrate Packaging by Shatter Labels SP-036

25 AK-47 Cannabis Strain Label Shatter Packs Wax Concentrate Packaging by Shatter Labels SP-036

by Shatter Labels

Write a review
Shatter Labels Storage Concentrate Storage 25 AK-47 Cannabis Strain Label Shatter Packs Wax Concentrate Packaging by Shatter Labels SP-036
Shatter Labels Storage Concentrate Storage 25 AK-47 Cannabis Strain Label Shatter Packs Wax Concentrate Packaging by Shatter Labels SP-036

$19.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Step up your packaging game with our original SHATTER PACKS Featuring an original full color design by Shatter Labels Shatter Packs: 1.5 x 2" Standard SD Card Size Designed and manufactured by Shatter Labels Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders

About this brand

Shatter Labels Logo
ShatterLabelsStore.com operates in full compliance with all applicable state and local laws. ShatterLabelsStore.com is not a dispensary and does not sell Marijuana. ShatterLabels.com is a service that helps cannabis investors and entrepreneurs to design, brand, print and create state approve packaging for the cannabis industry worldwide.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review