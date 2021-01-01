 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Concentrate storage
  5. 25 Original Plug by Shatter Labels Oil Concentrate Empty Display Packaging Boxes 1.0 & 0.5 ML VB-042

25 Original Plug by Shatter Labels Oil Concentrate Empty Display Packaging Boxes 1.0 & 0.5 ML VB-042

by Shatter Labels

Write a review
Shatter Labels Storage Concentrate Storage 25 Original Plug by Shatter Labels Oil Concentrate Empty Display Packaging Boxes 1.0 & 0.5 ML VB-042
Shatter Labels Storage Concentrate Storage 25 Original Plug by Shatter Labels Oil Concentrate Empty Display Packaging Boxes 1.0 & 0.5 ML VB-042

$24.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Display 3.5 x 2.75 x 1" Boxes with exclusive full color print Great for 0.5 and 1.0 ML, works best with the tubes that are included with more tanks Take your display packaging to the next level! EMPTY DISPLAYS BOXES ONLY Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.

About this brand

Shatter Labels Logo
ShatterLabelsStore.com operates in full compliance with all applicable state and local laws. ShatterLabelsStore.com is not a dispensary and does not sell Marijuana. ShatterLabels.com is a service that helps cannabis investors and entrepreneurs to design, brand, print and create state approve packaging for the cannabis industry worldwide.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review