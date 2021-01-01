25 Original Plug by Shatter Labels Oil Concentrate Empty Display Packaging Boxes 1.0 & 0.5 ML VB-042
by Shatter LabelsWrite a review
$24.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Display 3.5 x 2.75 x 1" Boxes with exclusive full color print Great for 0.5 and 1.0 ML, works best with the tubes that are included with more tanks Take your display packaging to the next level! EMPTY DISPLAYS BOXES ONLY Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
About this brand
Shatter Labels
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.