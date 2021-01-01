25 Shatter Labels Oil Slide Tip Display Concentrate Box with Foam Insert VB-010
by Shatter LabelsWrite a review
$59.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
10 x Display (H) 4 x (W) 1.35 x (D) 1.15" Boxes with exclusive foil print by Shatter Labels Take your display packaging to the next level! Feature a foam insert to store and proudly display your tank products! Designed and manufactured by Shatter Labels Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
About this brand
Shatter Labels
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.