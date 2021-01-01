25 VENOM CONCENTRATES Oil Empty Distillate Packaging Extra Slim Boxes by Shatter Labels VB-031
by Shatter LabelsWrite a review
$24.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
25 x EMPTY slim display (H) 2.62 x (W) 1 x (D) 1" Boxes with full color print - tank shown for demo purposes Features a built-in slot for 0.50 ML (.5 G) cartridges Take your display packaging to the next level! Open window design to store and proudly display your tank product! Designed and manufactured by Shatter Labels Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
About this brand
Shatter Labels
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.