25 White Widow Medical Marijuana Strain by Shatter Labels 0.50G Tube Stickers TS-003
by Shatter LabelsWrite a review
$24.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
High Quality Pre-Cut 1.25 x 2.5" Cartridge Tube Stickers STICKERS ONLY - example images provided for demonstration purposes Can be used for standard sized cartridge tubes! Featuring an original strain design by Shatter Labels. Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders
About this brand
Shatter Labels
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.