50 Medicated Mikey Shatter Wax Extract Full Color Coin Foil Envelopes Style #027
by Shatter LabelsWrite a review
$44.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
2.25 x 3.5" #1 Coin Envelope Size, with a full color & foil pre-printed design! This is our highest quality print available Featuring High Quality Full Color Print "Medicated Mikey" Logo Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. High Quality Stock, Best used in combination with wax paper Samples of custom work included with all orders
About this brand
Shatter Labels
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.