Ice Cream Cone Silicone Hand Pipe

SHP Online Smoke Shop

Ice Cream Cone Silicone Hand Pipe Who is ready for some ice cream? This is a super cool ice cream themed silicone hand pipe. This is an awesome pipe to add to any collection! It measures about 4 inches in length and includes a built-in glass bowl. The glass bowl is nice and thick quality and even has a built in screen. There are multiple color options available for this one. Features Silicone hand pipe Ice cream cone themed 4" in length Color: varies

Best Online Smoke Shop for Silicone Hand Pipes & Water Pipes SiliconeHandPipes.com is the best Online Smoke Shop. Being based out of Southern California, we pride ourselves on providing our customers with great silicone hand pipes and water pipes at awesome prices. In our online smoke shop you will find silicone bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes, nectar collectors, and other smoking accessories available for sale. Silicone hand pipes and water pipes have many benefits associated with them and are great alternatives to the traditional glass pipe. They are incredibly durable and are an ideal travel companion. Whether you are looking for a small silicone pipe, or big bong, or something in between, we got you covered. We have a wide variety of silicone hand pipes and water pipes available ranging in price, size, and function in our online smoke shop.

Thu Aug 01 2019
b........e
this is definitely a looker. people get stoked on seeing it lol
Tue Jul 23 2019
L........1
good, nice pipe