Sherlock Silicone Pipe

by SHP Online Smoke Shop

5.03
About this product

Sherlock Silicone Pipe with Glass Bowl Sherlock style pipes are classic and have a timeless look. Not only that, but they also function very well and help keep ash from getting sucked through the pipe with their "U" shape. This silicone Sherlock pipe has that original style you would expect from a Sherlock pipe. It measures about 3 inches in length and stands about 4 inches tall. This pipe is also equipped with a glass bowl. PIPE FEATURES Sherlock silicone pipe 3 inches in length 4 inches tall Come with glass bowl

Best Online Smoke Shop for Silicone Hand Pipes & Water Pipes SiliconeHandPipes.com is the best Online Smoke Shop. Being based out of Southern California, we pride ourselves on providing our customers with great silicone hand pipes and water pipes at awesome prices. In our online smoke shop you will find silicone bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes, nectar collectors, and other smoking accessories available for sale. Silicone hand pipes and water pipes have many benefits associated with them and are great alternatives to the traditional glass pipe. They are incredibly durable and are an ideal travel companion. Whether you are looking for a small silicone pipe, or big bong, or something in between, we got you covered. We have a wide variety of silicone hand pipes and water pipes available ranging in price, size, and function in our online smoke shop.

Thu Aug 01 2019
b........e
Nice sherlock pipe here. Hits nicely and has good shape
Tue Jul 30 2019
L........e
killer pipe and gets the job done
Tue Jul 23 2019
L........1
really cool pipe and it hits good!