 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Smokus Focus Eclipse (Black)

Smokus Focus Eclipse (Black)

by Smokus Focus

Skip to Reviews
5.04
Smokus Focus Storage Flower Storage Smokus Focus Eclipse (Black)
Smokus Focus Storage Flower Storage Smokus Focus Eclipse (Black)
Smokus Focus Storage Flower Storage Smokus Focus Eclipse (Black)
Smokus Focus Storage Flower Storage Smokus Focus Eclipse (Black)

$69.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

The Smokus Focus Eclipse is the most versatile jar in the Smokus Focus arsenal and is appreciated by cannabis consumers, retailers and growers alike. Massive improvements have been made on the Smokus Focus Eclipse. Improved LED lighting, more magnification, security compliance and USB-C charging make the Smokus Focus Eclipse the top choice for appreciators of fine cannabis. Subtle improvements offer tremendous value. With our newest security enhancements, Smokus Focus Eclipse jars are now compliant in all known retail flower markets.

About this brand

Smokus Focus Logo
Smokus Focus sets the global industry standard for top shelf cannabis display, storage and packaging. Our unique, fully patented and compliant LED/magnifying flower display jars are appreciated by cannabis enthusiasts as well as cannabis industry professionals around the world. With over 3000 retail customers in 22 countries, Smokus Focus jars are the undisputed leader in Top Shelf flower display/storage

4 customer reviews

Show all
5.04

write a review

Wed Jul 31 2019
A........0
This is my new go-to for display jars. Super impressed with the quality
Wed Jul 31 2019
T........f
Awesome product! I'm a bit of a snob when it comes to trich formation, coloring, and most importantly curing process, so it's great to be able to see what I'm about to smoke in vivid detail. 10/10 would recommend!
Wed Jul 10 2019
D........3
Simply put, this product enhances the game (by a whole lot!). If you’re someone like me who enjoys viewing your frosty, delicious buds under bright light, you’ll love the magical effect of combining LED with Magnification. It looks sharp on the coffee table, and I get compliments on it every time I have a house guest over.