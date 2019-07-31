 Loading…

Smokus Focus Eclipse (White)

by Smokus Focus

5.02
About this product

The Smokus Focus Eclipse is the most versatile jar in the Smokus Focus arsenal and is appreciated by cannabis consumers, retailers and growers alike. Massive improvements have been made on the Smokus Focus Eclipse. Improved LED lighting, more magnification, security compliance and USB-C charging make the Smokus Focus Eclipse the top choice for appreciators of fine cannabis. Subtle improvements offer tremendous value. With our newest security enhancements, Smokus Focus Eclipse jars are now compliant in all known retail flower markets.

About this brand

Smokus Focus sets the global industry standard for top shelf cannabis display, storage and packaging. Our unique, fully patented and compliant LED/magnifying flower display jars are appreciated by cannabis enthusiasts as well as cannabis industry professionals around the world. With over 3000 retail customers in 22 countries, Smokus Focus jars are the undisputed leader in Top Shelf flower display/storage

Wed Jul 31 2019
C........y
Great Product! I Love that I am able to use it as storage and showcase our flower in the jar. The light and magnifying top is Perfect for showing off your best flower and getting a close up look to show Patients and Customers. Highly recommend!
Wed Jul 10 2019
j........m
Great product! I now have a way to showcase my bud and enhance the ambiance in the bachelor pad. Thanks all!