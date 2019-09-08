MultiverseMage on April 18th, 2019

Good for mild sedation and unwinding for bed. Very standard experience, but definitely could be a solid choice for a new smoker looking for something that won't be too overwhelming. I feel this strain has alot of potential to treat anxiety attacks. It relaxes like a classic indica but the thc content is low enough that a person could still be functional. I think a one hitter pipe would be useful for this application.