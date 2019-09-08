Solei Balance from Aphria is available pre-rolled and in many dried flower weights. Its dark green buds are sun-grown in a greenhouse and harvested at optimal times to ensure its signature spicy flavour, which comes from the peppery beta-caryophyllene in the strain’s terpene profile. This indica-dominant hybrid has very mild THC potency.
One of the first strains I have tried, still the best.
It starts with a calming effect, then a focus. Good for people who have trouble focusing on a task, or for help with anxiety in social situations when you feel over stimulated.
sciencebang
on August 25th, 2019
Great, good body feel, less potent and more controllable
MultiverseMage
on April 18th, 2019
Good for mild sedation and unwinding for bed. Very standard experience, but definitely could be a solid choice for a new smoker looking for something that won't be too overwhelming. I feel this strain has alot of potential to treat anxiety attacks. It relaxes like a classic indica but the thc content is low enough that a person could still be functional. I think a one hitter pipe would be useful for this application.
Welcome to Solei, a sungrown cannabis brand.
YOUR SOLEI MOMENTS
Solei can be part of many different Moments. Whether you’re looking for a high or low energy experience with cannabis, there’s a Solei for that.
SUNGROWN CANNABIS
Our growing practices are rooted in a simple philosophy: a commitment to sustainability. Our cannabis is cultivated in sun-filled, eco-friendly greenhouses that have minimal impact on the environment, because we love Mother Nature too.