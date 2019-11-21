Gather is great! Burns evenly and not a lot of excess smoke. Pleasant aroma, reminded me of my teen yrs. LOL. Terrific
buzz, very high, and feeling giddy. Really need to think and concentrate to do most stuff but always with a smile or roaring laughter. Well worth a try if you like a cerebral buzz. Taken 10 minutes to compose this review lol.
Amarghelani
on June 15th, 2019
Love this product! Very pleasureable effects at a great price. After 2 sprays and about an hour wait, I feel a strong yet functional high. Good body buzz, not too sedating or cloudy, perfect for a sunny day after work. Always remember to have some fats in your stomach before taking any oils or capsuls!
ookyspookycooky
on March 1st, 2019
This earthy, skunky strain is very uplifting and energetic! Well priced and coming in around 18% THC this strain is definitely one to check out! Gives you a very nice buzz and energy to get things done!
Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.
Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.
