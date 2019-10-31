LoveBud92
on October 31st, 2019
Very relaxing nice
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Featuring bright green hues with a spicy citrus aroma, Solei Renew is sun-grown in an eco-friendly environment, and is harvested when the trichomes are fully developed. Its naturally occurring terpenes Beta Pinene, Caryophyllene, Humulene emit spicy, lemony, sweet, woody and earthy aromas.
on October 31st, 2019
Very relaxing nice
on October 27th, 2019
This gave a very big head high. It has such a relaxing and calming effect.
on September 10th, 2019
Excellent for insomnia with little next day drowsiness. IMO there are better Alien Dawg products out there but this is a decently priced option.
Descending from Northern California and Afghanistan genetics, Alien Dawg is a cross between Chemdawg and Alien Technology. With a sour and pungent odor, Alien Dawg has a light, bitter taste and presents brilliant mind and body effects.