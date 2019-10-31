 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Renew

by Solei

Solei Cannabis Flower Renew
Solei Cannabis Flower Renew

Featuring bright green hues with a spicy citrus aroma, Solei Renew is sun-grown in an eco-friendly environment, and is harvested when the trichomes are fully developed. Its naturally occurring terpenes Beta Pinene, Caryophyllene, Humulene emit spicy, lemony, sweet, woody and earthy aromas.

ZirozokT

This gave a very big head high. It has such a relaxing and calming effect.

aujus

Excellent for insomnia with little next day drowsiness. IMO there are better Alien Dawg products out there but this is a decently priced option.

Alien Dawg

Alien Dawg

Descending from Northern California and Afghanistan genetics, Alien Dawg is a cross between Chemdawg and Alien Technology. With a sour and pungent odor, Alien Dawg has a light, bitter taste and presents brilliant mind and body effects.

Welcome to Solei, a sungrown cannabis brand. YOUR SOLEI MOMENTS Solei can be part of many different Moments. Whether you’re looking for a high or low energy experience with cannabis, there’s a Solei for that. SUNGROWN CANNABIS Our growing practices are rooted in a simple philosophy: a commitment to sustainability. Our cannabis is cultivated in sun-filled, eco-friendly greenhouses that have minimal impact on the environment, because we love Mother Nature too.